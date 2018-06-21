Shooting victim found near fire in Leitchfield yard

olice were called to a home in the 1600 block of Lashley Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. (Source: K105)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing a murder charge after another man was found shot at his home in Leitchfield.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Lashley Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. When emergency crews arrived, they found a fire in the backyard of the home and gunshot victim on the other side.

Firefighters from the Leitchfield Fire Department were called to put out the flames so emergency crews could reach the victim.

The victim was taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released.

The suspect, James Lee Garrett, 40, fled on foot and was found in a wooded area not far from his home, according to police.

According to K105, Grayson County Central Dispatch reported to responding officers Garrett called dispatch and claimed the shooting was in self-defense.



Garrett was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center. In addition to murder, Garrett was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and robbery.

Leithfield Fire Department Chief Tim Duvall told K105 that the burning items appeared to be trash, which neighbors said is not uncommon.



The Leitchfield Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.