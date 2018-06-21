Co-founder of Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group LLC resigns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One of the co-founders of the Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group LLC has resigned from his position.

J. Bruce Miller announced Thursday his resignation would be effective immediately.

Miller co-founded the LLC with Joseph Steier, who is the chief executive of Signature Healthcare.

According to Miller, he discovered on June 5, 2017 via a press release from the U.S. Justice Department that Signature Healthcare had paid a fine of more than $30 million to settle a federal false claim act in Nashville involving several whistleblower employees. Several Signature Healthcare employees said they were fired for disclosing that Signature Healthcare had over billed Medicare and Tennessee Medicaid programs by $244 million, Miller stated in his resignation letter.

Miller said he was shocked to learn of the settlement and stated it had never been disclosed to him.

Once Miller learned of the settlement he began doing research and stated in part that his findings indicated a “strong possibility that there are other existing cases of this nature involving other whistleblower allegations that have been filed against Signature Healthcare.”

“In my opinion, this situation is so bizarre that it will severely damage any continuing efforts the LLC would hope to undertake and will be highly-likely to disqualify any eventual NBA membership application be the Louisville Market Area as long as a high-ranking official associated with Signature Healthcare were a minority owner of the putative franchise,” Miller wrote.

The Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group LLC was formed in Feb. 5, 2016 with a goal of bringing an NBA franchise to Louisville.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Miller’s firm to see if the president of the LLC, Dan Issel, will remain involved.

