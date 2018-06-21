Woman's brother accused of beating her ex-boyfriend

Dwayne Lamont Majors and another man allegedly beat up the ex-boyfriend of Majors' sister. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested following a violent confrontation after a break-in at a local home.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2018 Roundup

Dwayne Lamonte Majors, 23, is facing first-degree burglary charges.

According to his arrest report, Majors knocked on the door of the victim's apartment, then struck the victim in his eye when he opened the door.

Majors and a second suspect then struck and kicked the victim multiple times when he was lying on the floor, the report said. The victim was eventually able to get away and told the two men to leave.

The victim called the police; officers arrived a short time later and photographed his injuries.

Majors is the brother of the victim's ex-girlfriend, but it's unclear what prompted the attack.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.