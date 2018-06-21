Officers find toddler, infant in car after 100-mph chase with suspect

Kevin Christan Rogers, 21, was caught speeding at more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, his arrest report said. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase during which a toddler and an infant were in his car.

Kevin Christian Rogers, 21, was caught speeding at more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, his arrest report said.

When an officer tried to pull Rogers over, he sped up and made aggressive moves through traffic.

Multiple law-enforcement officers joined in the chase, which ended when Rogers had to stop due to traffic congestion.

Rogers was found with two children in the car, a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old.

He was also found to have a warrant for escape after leaving the Home Incarceration Program (HIP) office while waiting to be fitted for an ankle bracelet, according to his arrest report.

Rogers has been charged with two counts of child endangerment, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

