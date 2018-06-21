Man shoots himself inside King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, IN

We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A subject has been neutralized after firing shots inside King's Daughters' Hospital Emergency Room.

The incident happened Thursday in Madison, Indiana. Sheriff John Wallace with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the subject entered the emergency room with a loaded weapon and asked for help. He then took out the handgun and shot himself in the upper left chest.

The man is being treated at the hospital. His condition has not been released.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Wallace said the man was only threatening himself, not anyone else. The shooter was the only person injured, but many people have been left shaken up.

The man was 58 years old and from Texas, according to Wallace.

The ER has since been reopened and the area is secure.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.