Cincinnati Zoo officials: Last white tiger euthanized at 22

Popsy, the remaining white tiger at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, was euthanized Thursday due to age-related issues, zoo officials said.

The rare white tiger was the oldest of her kind in any accredited North American Zoo.

“The animal health staff has been closely monitoring Popsy’s medical condition over the past several months,” Dr. Mark Campbell, Director of Animal Health, said in a news release. “As a geriatric tiger she had several health issues we were managing and treating. The animal health and care staff collaboratively concluded that we were unable to continue to maintain her good quality of life.”

Our Zoo family was sad to say goodbye to 22yr old white tiger, Popsy, today. She was an animal ambassador for her species & favorite with guests. For last 12yrs she was the “Queen of Cat Canyon” & let the other tigers know it. Her presence will be missed. https://t.co/e4A0qPvAqC pic.twitter.com/axHwjMfc7z — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 21, 2018

.Popsy arrived in Cincinnati from Nashville in June 1996. Popsy and her sister Erica were named after the late Erich Kunzel, Conductor of the Cincinnati Pops, and a large supporter of the Cat Ambassador Program. She spent the last ten years with male companion Akere, who passed away in December 2017.

“Popsy was a great animal ambassador for her species for more than two decades and a favorite with our Zoo guests,” Mike Land, Team Lead at Night Hunters and one of Popsy’s caregivers said in a news release. “For the last 12 years she was the “Queen of Cat Canyon” and she let the other tigers know it. Her presence will be greatly missed.”

