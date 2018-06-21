Body cam footage released of LMPD officer shot one year ago

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- The body camera footage of the moment a Louisville Metro Police Officer was shot in the foot last year has been released in hopes to revive the public's interest in the case.

Police haven't been able to identify the man who fled from officers around 10:30 p.m. on June 21, 2017.

This happened after six officers responded to a call regarding someone trying to break into apartments in the 3200 block of Golden Turtle Circle.

The shooting happened when Officer Brad Shouse ran after a man he believed to be the suspect. The man pulled a handgun out, shot Shouse in the foot and got away.

While speaking with residents of the apartment complex in the Bashford Manor neighborhood, where the original 911 call came from, some thought the case was a done deal.

Twenty-four-year old Dimitri Harris was taken into custody the next day, following a 12-hour standoff.

Harris hasn't been pinned as the suspected shooter though.

"Someone knows something, remembers something, maybe they thought this case was already taken care of and we didn't need their help, but we do," said Lieutenant Aaron Crowell during a press conference on Thursday.

Harris is just a person of interest according to the Louisville Metro Police Department

"We're not going to discuss who it is, if anyone, that we're focused on specifically," said Crowell. "We're just asking for any information, regardless where that goes, we would like the opportunity to pursue it."

Shouse is now fine and is back patrolling the streets, but it's still important to LMPD to identify who is responsible.

"This is a person who, if he's willing to shoot a police officer, for nothing more than trying to stop him and see what he's up to, he obviously poses a substantial threat to anyone in the community." said Crowell.

The LMPD says the suspect could be facing attempted murder of a police officer. He is described as a thin, black man in his twenties, around six feet tall, with dreads.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or the Public Integrity Unit at (502) 574-2136.

