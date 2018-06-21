CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Home decor thief hits Highlands area - again

LMPD released the video of the theft, which was taken on a Ring surveillance camera. (Source: LMPD/Home owner)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A serial yard furniture and decoration thief may have been discovered – thanks to doorbell surveillance video.

On Thursday, Louisville Metro Police released a video of a man attempting to steal items off a porch in Louisville. The video was taken using the Ring surveillance system and given to police. The department said the theft happened in the same area where several thefts have been taking place, which would make it in or near the Highlands.

LMPD has received dozens of theft reports in June, many of them centered around the taking of patio furniture, lawn chairs, birth baths and even garden gnomes.

The thefts started during the first week in June in Gardiner Lane and have not stopped since. They've made their way north to Belknap and Bonnycastle.

Victims in the neighborhood said the thought of strangers in their yards is disturbing.

Police are not sure if the man in the video released Thursday is the same man behind any of the previous thefts, but they are hoping to identify him.

LMPD has asked anyone who has information about any of the thefts to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

