El Taco Luchador opening location in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new El Taco Luchador will open in downtown Louisville, Chef Fernando Martinez and the Ole Hospitality Group announced on Friday.

Opening sometime in late summer or early fall at the corner of West Jefferson and South Fifth Streets (the space formerly occupied by Zoë's Kitchen), the new downtown spot will be the largest El Taco Luchador yet at 2300 square feet.

“We’ve been looking for a great spot downtown and we finally find the right match,” Chef Martinez said in a statement. “We’re making some updates to give it the personality of the other locations. It will be our largest taqueria to yet at 2300 square feet. We’re going to be walkable from the Bourbon District, the Yum! Center and of course the new renovated convention center that is set to open soon. There’s so much great momentum.”

El Taco Luchador restaurants are named for Luchadores, Mexico's famed wrestler-entertainers, and their signature masks adorn brightly colored walls inside each location.

The popular taqueria was recognized in Southern Living's "City Guide to Louisville", and was named the top taco spot in the state by Yelp and Buzzfeed.

