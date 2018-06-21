KFC Yum! Center hosting job fair, looking to fill part-time positions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The KFC Yum! Center’s guest services partner has announced a plan to hire dozens of employees.

The venue partners with ESG Security and Event Services to provide guest services and security support for hundreds of events, including basketball games, concerts and private meetings. They have also planned to partner for a job fair to hire part-time, event-based team members.

The fair will take place in the arena’s front lobby on June 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and June 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted the same day, according to the KFC Yum! Center.

Positions range from ushers and ticket takers to event security.

Those who cannot attend the fair can also apply online.

Jobseekers must be age 18 or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and no felonies on their record. Anyone applying for a position should also bring two forms of government-issued identification to the fair.

