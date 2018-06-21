NBA Draft: One again, several UK freshman should hear their names called

(WAVE) - It's NBA Draft Night, and that can mean only one thing: Lots of bad custom suits being worn by 19-year-old, soon-to-be millionaires.

OK, maybe there is a sliver of sartorial splendor and certainly the draft means more than that, but the event is must-see TV for several reasons.

This time of year, the mock draft is an internet staple, allowing bloggers and radio screamers to fill their pages and air time with hot speculation. This guy's going here, that guy's going there, and beware the blockbuster trade, they warn.

After all the pre-draft analysis, though, at least three things seem kind of unanimous: Arizona manchild Deandre Ayton will go first to Phoenix, two Duke bigs will be selected in the top 10, and Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox also will be a lottery pick.

Knox is arguably the top wing/forward in the draft, and could mix nicely with Philadelphia's other young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The Sixers, who in April won their first postseason series in six years, pick 10th. Some projections have Knox going one slot earlier to the Knicks. Knox scored a team-high 15.6 points and averaged 5.4 rebounds per game for the 26-11 Wildcats last year.

Another UK freshman, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is a lottery contender as well, as a few experts have penciled him at No. 13, a pick owned by the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 14.4 points per game and led Kentucky with 5.1 assists.

Two other Wildcats look like possible second-round selections after playing just one year at Kentucky. Shooting guard Hamidou Diallo and small forward Jarred Vanderbilt could hear their names called Thursday night.

Louisville power forward Ray Spalding also is in the mix as a possible second-round pick. The former Trinity High School star took a big step in his second year at Louisville under interim coach David Padgett, a former big himself who helped Spalding develop more of his interior presence in a tumultuous season for the Cards.

Below is the order of the first round:

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn)

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit)

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami)

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota)

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City)

21. Utah Jazz

22. Chicago Bulls via (via New Orleans)

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Portland Trail Blazers

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland)

26. Philadelphia 76ers

27. Boston Celtics

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Brooklyn Nets

30. Atlanta Hawks via Rockets

