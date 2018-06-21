Opportunity Knox: 2 UK freshman picked in first round of NBA Draft

(WAVE) - As expected, Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox was selected in the top 10 of Thursday's NBA Draft.

>> LIVE: Follow the NBC Sports/RotoWorld Draft Tracker

Knox went to the New York Knicks with the No. 9 pick.

Knox, a forward who doesn't turn 19 years old until August, was projected as either the 9th pick or the No. 10 selection with Philadelphia. Aware of his projected status, Knox said before the draft that he was excited about the prospect of playing in New York. He repeated the sentiment to ESPN Radio moments after he was picked Thursday night.

"It's going to be crazy at first," he said. "I know it's the mecca of basketball, the media capital of basketball ... I'm ready to get to work and I'm really looking forward to playing in Madison Square Garden."

His classmate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, went two picks later, at No. 11, to Charlotte, and instantly, there was speculation that he was going to be dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"He's an excellent defender that I think shows very good toughness," college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said on ESPN. "He's a penetrating guard that can put the ball on the deck and get to the basket."

Added ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz: "The Clippers got the best point guard in the draft,"

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

It's NBA Draft Night, and that can mean only one thing: Lots of bad custom suits being worn by 19-year-old, soon-to-be millionaires.

OK, maybe there is a sliver of sartorial splendor and certainly the draft means more than that, but the event is must-see TV for several reasons.

This time of year, the mock draft is an internet staple, allowing bloggers and radio screamers to fill their pages and air time with hot speculation. This guy's going here, that guy's going there, and beware the blockbuster trade, they warn.

After all the pre-draft analysis, though, at least three things seem kind of unanimous: Arizona manchild Deandre Ayton will go first to Phoenix, two Duke bigs will be selected in the top 10, and Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox also will be a lottery pick.

Knox is arguably the top wing/forward in the draft, and could mix nicely with Philadelphia's other young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The Sixers, who in April won their first postseason series in six years, pick 10th. Some projections have Knox going one slot earlier to the Knicks. Knox scored a team-high 15.6 points and averaged 5.4 rebounds per game for the 26-11 Wildcats last year.

Another UK freshman, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is a lottery contender as well, as a few experts have penciled him at No. 13, a pick owned by the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 14.4 points per game and led Kentucky with 5.1 assists. UPDATE: Gilgeous-Alexander might win the top prize for the worst suit among draft attendees.

Two other Wildcats look like possible second-round selections after playing just one year at Kentucky. Shooting guard Hamidou Diallo and small forward Jarred Vanderbilt could hear their names called Thursday night.

Louisville power forward Ray Spalding also is in the mix as a possible second-round pick. The former Trinity High School star took a big step in his second year at Louisville under interim coach David Padgett, a former big himself who helped Spalding develop more of his interior presence in a tumultuous season for the Cards.

Below is the order of the first round:

1. Phoenix Suns - Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings - Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks* - Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid

4. Memphis Grizzlies - Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks* - Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

6. Orlando Magic - Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

7. Chicago Bulls - Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers - Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

9. New York Knicks - Kevin Knox, SF/PF, Kentucky

10. Philadelphia 76ers - Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

11. Charlotte Hornets* - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, Kentucky

12. LA Clippers* - Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

13. Los Angeles Clippers - Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami)

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota)

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City)

21. Utah Jazz

22. Chicago Bulls via (via New Orleans)

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Portland Trail Blazers

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland)

26. Philadelphia 76ers

27. Boston Celtics

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Brooklyn Nets

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston)

Trades

* Atlanta and Dallas agreed to swap picks. The Hawks sent Luka Doncic (No. 3) to the Mavericks for Trae Young (No. 5) and a 2019 protected first-round selection.

* Los Angeles Clippers acquired the No. 11 pick (UK's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) from Charlotte in exchange for the No. 12 pick and two second-rounders.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.