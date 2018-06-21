Opportunity Knox: 2 UK freshmen picked in first round of NBA Draft

(WAVE) - As expected, Kentucky freshmen Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were lottery picks in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Knox went to the New York Knicks with the No. 9 selection, and Charlotte snatched up Gilgeous-Alexander two picks later, but then traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Knox, a forward who doesn't turn 19 years old until August, was projected as either the 9th pick with New York or the No. 10 selection with Philadelphia. Aware of his projected status, Knox said before the draft that he was excited about the prospect of playing in New York. He repeated the sentiment to ESPN Radio moments after he was picked Thursday night.

"It's going to be crazy at first," he said. "I know it's the mecca of basketball, the media capital of basketball ... I'm ready to get to work and I'm really looking forward to playing in Madison Square Garden."

Heading into the draft, Knox was considered one of the two best wing/forward players. He scored a team-high 15.6 points and averaged 5.4 rebounds per game for the 26-11 Wildcats last year.

Regarding his classmate, Gilgeous-Alexander, well, what can be said about his Draft Night suit that hasn't been said about 1980s wallpaper?

Experts had Gilgeous-Alexander penciled in anywhere from 9 to 14, so the 11 slot was probably a win for him. He averaged 14.4 points per game and led Kentucky with 5.1 assists.

"He's an excellent defender that I think shows very good toughness," college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said on ESPN. "He's a penetrating guard that can put the ball on the deck and get to the basket."

Added ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz: "The Clippers got the best point guard in the draft,"

Here's how the first round shook out:

1. Phoenix Suns - Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings - Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks* - Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid

4. Memphis Grizzlies - Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks* - Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

6. Orlando Magic - Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

7. Chicago Bulls - Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers - Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

9. New York Knicks - Kevin Knox, SF/PF, Kentucky

10. Philadelphia 76ers - Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

11. Charlotte Hornets* - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, Kentucky

12. LA Clippers* - Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

13. Los Angeles Clippers - Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College

14. Denver Nuggets - Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

15. Washington Wizards - Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

16. Phoenix Suns* - Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

17. Milwaukee Bucks - Donte DiVincenzo, PG, Villanova

18. San Antonio Spurs - Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

19. Atlanta Hawks - Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

20. Minnesota Timberwolves - Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

21. Utah Jazz - Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans) - Chandler Hutchison, SG/SF, Boise State

23. Indiana Pacers - Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

24. Portland Trail Blazers - Anfernee Simons, SG, IMG Academy

25. LA Lakers - Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan

26. Philadelphia 76ers - Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State

27. Boston Celtics - Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

28. Golden State Warriors - Jacob Evans, SG/SF, Cincinnati

29. Brooklyn Nets* (via Raptors) - Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets) - Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova

Trades

* Atlanta and Dallas agreed to swap picks. The Hawks sent Luka Doncic (No. 3) to the Mavericks for Trae Young (No. 5) and a 2019 protected first-round selection.

* Los Angeles Clippers acquired the No. 11 pick (UK's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) from Charlotte in exchange for the No. 12 pick and two second-rounders.

* Phoenix acquired Mikal Bridges (No. 10) from Philadelphia in exchange for Zhaire Smith (No. 16) and Miami's 2021 first-round selection.

