1 shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of West Jefferson Street, MetroSafe confirmed.

Officers said a man was shot at that location.

Emergency crews are expected to rush him to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Police are looking for persons of interest.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

