Person hit by car on E Broadway in Louisville

A person was hit by a car on East Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was hit by a car on a main thoroughfare near downtown Louisville on Thursday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and Broadway. That's in the Smoketown neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The victim's condition is not yet known.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this information as we learn more.

