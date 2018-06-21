Remembering Bertha Whedbee, Louisville's first African American female officer

Bertha Whedbee became the LMPD's first African American female police officer in 1922. (Source: Louisville Metropolitan Public Safety Museum, Mort Childress collection)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - She made an impact back in 1922. That's when Bertha Whedbee became Louisville’s first African American female officer.

Whedbee and her husband were also instrumental in the establishment of Louisville’s Red Cross Hospital, which served African Americans decades before the Civil Rights Movement.

Despite their contributions to the community, their graves were forgotten. She was buried without a tombstone or marking. Just an empty plot of grass in Louisville’s Cemetery.

But now, a group of LMPD officers are honoring her legacy. They are hoping the community will step up to give Bertha and her husband a proper resting place.

Officers have also created a Go Fund Me page, the Bertha Whedbee Memorial Fund.

