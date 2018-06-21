Fmr. Bowling Green Police employee charged for threats against President Trump

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A former Bowling Green police officer has been charged after threatening President Trump on social media.

Andrew Long Ryan, 37, was indicted on Wednesday, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. In two social media posts in late May, Ryan posted "Death is coming" and "I will kill Donald Trump if you don't follow my leaders (sic) lead." according to prosecutors.

Ryan was taken into custody in early June in Robertson County, Tennessee on allegations that the violated a protective order obtained by his family, according to the BG Daily News. His family allegedly claimed they feared their safety because of Ryan's threatening behavior and declining mental state. Firearms were seized from Ryan's home in February and prosecutors expressed concern that his behavior would lead to mass violence.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Time magazine cover puts Trump face to face with crying immigrant girl

+ Both parties move to stop Trump Administration from separating migrant families

+ Willie Nelson tweets invite for President Trump to tour border detention center

The Bowling Green Police Department said late Thursday Ryan was employed as an officer between June 2005 and February 2006, when he failed to complete the Field Training Program and resigned. Ryan never exercised police powers in an individual capacity, according to BGPD.

Ryan has been charged with two counts of making threats against the president. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. He is in federal custody and his prosecutor, Andrew Brandon, said he plans to plead not guilty at his next hearing, according to the BG Daily News.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.