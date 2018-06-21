Knicks select Kentucky's Kevin Knox with No. 9 pick

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) - The New York Knicks selected Kevin Knox with the ninth pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

The 18-year-old played one season at Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats in scoring at 15.8 points per game and 3-pointers with 57.

He shared the SEC's Freshman of the Year award with Alabama guard Collin Sexton, who was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was also an AP Honorable Mention on the All-America team.

At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Knox shot .445 from the field, and .341 from 3-point range.

New York is coming off a 29-53 season as it tries to rebuild. The franchise's cornerstone piece, Kristaps Porzingis, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in February and it isn't known if he will play this season.

