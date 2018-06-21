Hornets get Miles Bridges after trade with Clippers

By STEVE REED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte Hornets wound up with small forward Miles Bridges from Michigan State in the first round after a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Charlotte selected point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Kentucky with the 11th overall pick in the NBA draft, but then traded the pick to the Clippers for the 12th overall pick and two future second round picks.

The Clippers then selected Bridges for the Hornets.

The 6-foot-7 Bridges was a unanimous All Big 10 first team chose after averaging 17 points and seven rebounds last season for the Spartans. He gives the Hornets more options at small forward behind Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

The Hornets went 36-46 last season and have failed to make the playoffs three of the past four seasons.

