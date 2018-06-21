'Roseanne' to be revived, minus Roseanne

The new spin-off show will star the rest of the Conner family. (Source: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – “Roseanne” will return to the air, without Roseanne.

The show is being revived by ABC in a spin-off that will star the rest of the Conner family, minus their matriarch, the Associated Press is reporting.

The AP reported Roseanne Barr herself reached an agreement with ABC “to forgo any creative or financial participation” in the new show.

She issued a statement herself saying she agreed to the conditions “in order to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.”

“Roseanne” was canceled last month after Barr posted racist tweets targeting former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett.

Before its cancellation, “Roseanne” was drawing smash ratings for ABC. It was TV’s most-watched show in the first half of the year.

The new show will begin airing in the fall, the AP reported.

