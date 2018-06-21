First lady's 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket draws criticism

The first lady changed back into the same jacket when she returned to Washingon, D.C. later in the day. (Source: The Associated Press)

Mrs. Trump's jacket was military green with graffiti-style print which read 'I don't really care, do u?' on the back. (Source: The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) - First lady Melania Trump drew criticism for her wardrobe during a visit to a migrant children's center in Texas on Thursday, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Mrs. Trump was en route to McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

The first lady wore a hooded green military jacket which read "I really don't care, do u?" in graffiti-style print on the back. The jacket is from fast-fashion brand Zara, and reportedly retailed for around $39 last season, sources said.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, when questioned on the message the jacket was intended to send, said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe."

The first lady changed into a pale yellow jacket before the plane landed, but was back in the green jacket when she returned to Washington around 5:40 p.m., where the weather was around 80 degrees, the Associated Press said.

Melania's husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on Melania's fashion choices:

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

As the trip concluded, Mrs. Trump, still wearing the jacket that drew so much attention earlier in the day, walked the Colonnade as the pool paused just off the Rose Garden's driveway. They entered the doors leading to the Upper Press area and disappeared inside.

