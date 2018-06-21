Triple murder suspect causes Louisville courtroom scuffle

Olivo appeared to say something to someone in the crowd, then seconds later the deputy slammed him against a wall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A pre-trial conference resulted in a courtroom scuffle between a triple murder suspect and a sheriff’s deputy.

It happened on Thursday at the Judicial Center in downtown Louisville as Christopher Olivo was leaving his pre-trial conference. He appeared to turn around and say something to someone in the crowd. Seconds later, the deputy slammed Olivo against the wall.

Several expletives could be heard.

Olivio has been charged with killing three people inside a Pleasure Ride Park home in January - the mother of his child, Geneva Miles, her brother Mike Miles and his wife Catherine.

He fled to Florida and was later tracked using OnStar technology.

