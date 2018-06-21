Pacers take ULCA point guard Aaron Holiday at No. 23

By MICHAEL MAROT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have taken ULCA point guard Aaron Holiday with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Holiday averaged 20.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Bruins last season.

Holiday joins a promising young team that forced eventual Eastern Conference champion Cleveland to seven games in the first round of the playoffs behind Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

The Pacers also had one second round pick, No. 50 overall.

