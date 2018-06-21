UK's Vanderbilt and Diallo get picked in second round of NBA Draft

(WAVE) - Former University of Kentucky players Jarred Vanderbilt and Hamidou Diallo were selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Vanderbilt went 41st to the Orlando Magic. He only played in 14 games for the Cats, missing most of the season with various injuries. His draft rights were later traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Diallo was picked 45th by the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 10 points a game as a freshman.

Those two join first round picks Kevin Knox (#9 to the Knicks) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (#11 to Charlotte, traded to the LA Clippers) as 2018 draft picks.

