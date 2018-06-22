UofL's Spalding picked #56 by Philadelphia

(WAVE) - Former UofL forward Ray Spalding was the 56th pick in the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
Spalding is the 75th NBA draft pick in UofL history.
The Trinity High School graduate averaged 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Cards as a junior.
(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.