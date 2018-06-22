UofL's Spalding picked #56 by Philadelphia - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL's Spalding picked #56 by Philadelphia

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
Ray Spalding (Source: UofL Athletics) Ray Spalding (Source: UofL Athletics)

(WAVE) - Former UofL forward Ray Spalding was the 56th pick in the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. 

Spalding is the 75th NBA draft pick in UofL history.

The Trinity High School graduate averaged 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Cards as a junior. 

