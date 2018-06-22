UofL's Spalding picked No. 56 by Philadelphia, then traded

(WAVE) - Former UofL forward Ray Spalding was the 56th pick in the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Then, the 76ers dealt Spalding to Dallas, where the 6-10 forward could learn how to be a multiple-threat big man working with future first-ballot Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

The Mavericks earned high grades for their draft results, having selected European star Luka Doncic at No. 3 and later adding Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Spalding is the 75th NBA draft pick in UofL history. Thursday marked the sixth straight year a UofL basketball player was drafted.

The Trinity High School graduate averaged 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Cards as a junior, improving his interior game under interim coach David Padgett during a tumultuous season at UofL.

