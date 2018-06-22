People will pay a lot of money to drink hot dog water

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ah, summer. Time to grab a nice refreshing drink. How about some lemonade or tea or hot dog water?

Sounds pretty gross, but some festival-goers in Canada didn't mind. In fact, they paid $38 for the privilege.

A vendor at Vancouver's annual Car-Free Day festival was selling bottles of unfiltered hot dog water, complete with an organic dog floating inside. And people actually bought it.

Turns out, it was all just a big stunt. The creator revealed that he wanted to get consumers to stop and think about whether or not the healthy and often expensive products they buy have any health benefits at all. He wanted to make them think about how impressive marketing may convince them to do just about anything, including spending nearly $40 on used hot dog water.

