Man charged in Park Hill shooting death

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Oak Street around 1 a.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing a murder charge after another man was shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Jermaine Williams, 41, was charged in the June 6 shooting death of Darryl Lamont Lewis, 39.

According to police, Lewis was shot multiple times in the 1700 block of Oak Street.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

