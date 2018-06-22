Michigan State board to consider payout to Nassar victims - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Michigan State board to consider payout to Nassar victims

(Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler runs his first Michigan State University board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Engler is ap... (Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler runs his first Michigan State University board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Engler is ap...
(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims sexual abuse by former sports... (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims sexual abuse by former sports...

By ALICE YIN
Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State's board of trustees is set to meet to address a plan to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse victims.

The public meeting also comes amid calls for the school's interim president to resign over recent comments about some of the women and girls the former sports doctor sexually assaulted.

Although the board appears to lack the votes to oust John Engler from his interim perch, the meeting likely will be heavily attended by people who are fed up with Engler and want him gone. The primary focus of the meeting is the school's budget, along with the settlement plan.

Engler apologized Thursday for his April email exchange suggesting gymnast Rachael Denhollander probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's attorney.

