12 treated after two vehicle crash in Russell neighborhood

Debris from the crash closed the intersection. (Photo source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

Louisville metro police say 12 people were treated; two were taken to a hospital. (Photo source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

The crash was reported at 8:46 a.m. at 15th and Jefferson (Photo source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dozen people were treated after a crash between a car and a van caused one of the vehicles to overturn.

The crash happened at 15th and Jefferson Streets at 8:46 a.m. The impact sent the van, which appears to have been hit broadside, rolling over.

Louisville Metro police say two of the injured were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Debris from the crash closed the intersection of 15th and Jefferson. It will remain closed until the LMPD Traffic Unit completes the accident investigation.

