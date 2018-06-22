Aviation camp inspires kids to take their future to new heights

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - To inspire children and get them thinking about their future, a few organizations have teamed up and taken to the skies in a week-long camp focused on aviation.

The kids may be operating simulators but the lessons they're learning are real.

These young pilots are bringing it in for the landing...on the simulator anyway.

UPS Airlines and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals partnered to sponsor the Aviation Career Education Academy for over 20 years.

The camp is designed to expose middle and high school students to aviation careers.

"Flying rules," Eisa Nasim, 12, said.

You could see the excitement the experience brought for kids like Nasim, who said he has been inspired by the program to join the National Guard and become a UPS pilot.

He even has a few flights already under his belt.

"I was actually on the runway," gushed Nasim. "It was the first thing I ever did, actually. I was able to takeoff and land and I thought that's what it's going to actually be like flying for UPS."

For Nasim, this camp hasn't just taught him about flying, but also about another important life lesson.

"Goals and milestones and how to achieve them," Nasim said. "You have long term and short term goals."

He has a few of those already, something Director Raymond Robinson is proud the camp is able to inspire.

"Flying planes is a carrot to entice them to come but we also feel there are some life skills that will transcend whatever career the kids are going to get involved in," Robinson said.

The application process for next year has already begun.

