Bourbon warehouse collapses at Bardstown, KY distillery

The collapse happened around 11 a.m. June 22. (Photo source: Nelson County Gazette)

One side of the building collapsed along its entire length. (Photo source: Chief Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire Dept.)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – An estimated 10,000 barrels of bourbon fell when a building collapsed at a distillery in Bardstown.

The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.

Bardstown Fire Department chief Billy Mattingly said work had been going on in the building to repair a wall, but work was not taking place at the time of the collapse.

Barton said the building was constructed around 1940.

It's not clear what caused the collapse. No injuries have been reported.

