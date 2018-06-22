Building collapse reported at Bardstown distillery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Building collapse reported at Bardstown distillery

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A building collapse has been reported at a distillery in Bardstown.

The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

