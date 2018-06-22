76ers send Bridges to Phoenix for Smith in 1st-round swap - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

76ers send Bridges to Phoenix for Smith in 1st-round swap

(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Villanova's Mikal Bridges is greeted by friends and family after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Villanova's Mikal Bridges is greeted by friends and family after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Villanova's Mikal Bridges leaves the stage after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Villanova's Mikal Bridges leaves the stage after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 16th overall by the Phoenix Suns during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 16th overall by the Phoenix Suns during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Mikal Bridges to the Phoenix Suns for Zhaire Smith in a swap of first-round draft pick.

Bridges was picked 10th overall and the Villanova standout answered questions at Barclays Center about his move down the road before he was swapped to the Suns. The Suns had picked Smith, a forward from Texas Tech, with the 16th overall pick. The Sixers also acquired an unprotected 2021 first-round pick in the trade.

Bridges had a short-lived happy homecoming. The Villanova Wildcats national championship forward played all their home games last season in the same arena as the Sixers and his mother works in human resources for the franchise's parent company.

Smith, a 6-foot-4, 198-pound guard, averaged 11.3 points for the Red Raiders and worked out twice for the 76ers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Abused kids upbringing like 'Lord of the Flies'

    Prosecutor: Abused kids upbringing like 'Lord of the Flies'

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:21:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 3:38 AM EDT2018-06-23 07:38:59 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>

  • Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:41:47 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 3:38 AM EDT2018-06-23 07:38:54 GMT
    Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

    Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:29:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 3:38 AM EDT2018-06-23 07:38:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.
    First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.More >>
    First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly