2 men sought in Jeffersonville armed home invasion robbery

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police are for help from the public to identify the suspects in an armed home invasion and robbery.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2018 Roundup ?

Detective Sgt. Isaac Parker says officers were called to a reported home invasion in the 900 block of East 10th St. around 5:50 a.m. June 18. Residents said two men who were armed with handguns and a tactical shotgun forced their way in and used zip ties to restrain those inside.

The men, who were wearing tactical ballistic vests and helmets, stole cash and a gun before leaving.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged in Park Hill shooting death

+ Triple murder suspect causes Louisville courtroom scuffle

+ Louisville immigration advocacy groups rally outside ICE

One of the suspects was not wearing a mask. He is described as being approximately 6’2”, weighing 200 pounds and between 25 to 35 years old. The man has blonde hair and very short blondish/red facial hair.

Both suspects are believed to have left in a black or dark-colored passenger car.

Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or the crime is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.