2 men sought in Jeffersonville violent home invasion, robbery

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police need help from the public to identify the suspects in an armed home invasion and robbery.

Detective Sgt. Isaac Parker said officers were called to a reported home invasion in the 900 block of East 10th St. around 5:50 a.m. June 18. Residents said two men, who were armed with handguns and a tactical shotgun, forced their way in and used zip ties to restrain those inside.

The men, who were wearing tactical ballistic vests and helmets, stole cash and a gun before leaving.

"These people were prepared to do violence, obviously," Detective Ted Hollis said. "By the fact that they came in heavily armed, putting the people in that home in fear for their lives."

One of the suspects was not wearing a mask. He is described as being approximately 6'2", weighing 200 pounds and between 25 to 35 years old. The man has blonde hair and very short blondish/red facial hair.

Both suspects are believed to have left in a black or dark-colored passenger car.

Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or the crime is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

