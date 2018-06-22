PD Tweet: 'My name is 10 pounds of weed' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

PD Tweet: 'My name is 10 pounds of weed'

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - An area police department is using social media to try to lure a drug dealer out of obscurity.

Apparently, somebody shipped a large amount of marijuana ot an address in Columbus, Indiana. It was the wrong address, according to the tweet. 

Take a look at the tweet below:

