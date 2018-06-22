PD Tweet: 'My name is 10 pounds of weed'

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - An area police department is using social media to try to lure a drug dealer out of obscurity.

Apparently, somebody shipped a large amount of marijuana ot an address in Columbus, Indiana. It was the wrong address, according to the tweet.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Please help! My name is 10 Pounds of Weed. I am lost and looking for my owner. I was sent to the wrong address yesterday in Columbus and now the police have me locked up in the evidence room. Please get me out of here soon, you will need your ID. Thanks a bunch. ???? ?????? pic.twitter.com/p5Ju0TlEzs — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) June 21, 2018

