Council members may get to read the full Explorer investigation report

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After more than a year of waiting, Louisville Metro Council members may get to see the full, unredacted report on the ongoing Explorer investigation next Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson for the council's democratic caucus, they are in the process of gathering the required 18 member vote to call a special session. As of Friday afternoon, that number had not been reached, he said.

If the special session is called, council members will get to read the full report, without any redactions during a closed session.

They'll also be able to ask questions of the investigator, former U.S. attorney Kerry Harvey, who was hired by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in March 2017 to look into the case.

The goal of the investigation was to see who knew what among city players about allegations that two police officers had sexually abused children in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.

Once the council members do get to read the report, they'll vote on the proposed redactions. Then, they will vote again on whether to release the redacted report to the public.

The original contract for the report was $50,000. In December, 2017 it was amended to $70,000. But this week, WAVE 3 News uncovered that the investigation is now nearly triple the original cost -- at $140,000.

