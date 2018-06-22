Troubled East Broadway BP appeals city mandate to shut down

After more than a year of waiting, Louisville Metro Council members may get to see the full, unredacted report on the ongoing Explorer investigation next Wednesday.More >>
The battle for signatures ended in favor of the downtown school, with 4,344 signatures in favor of the project versus 1,605 signatures against it.More >>
As the $35 million renovation of the Louisville Marriott Downtown continues there's a lot of furniture that needs a new home. That's why the hotel hosted a charitable giveaway day where new and gently used items were distributed to local organizations.More >>
The Louisville Orchestra has announced that their upcoming film and concert performance of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban won't be held at the Kentucky Center.More >>
The home invasion was reported in the 900 block of East 10th St. around 5:50 a.m. June 18.More >>
