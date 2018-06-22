Louisville Orchestra cancels upcoming Kentucky Center shows while seeking another venue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First, Waitress was canceled. Now, an upcoming orchestra production is in limbo.

The Louisville Orchestra has announced that their upcoming film and concert performance of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban won't be held at the Kentucky Center. The announcement comes are the Kentucky Center recovers from the June 13 three-alarm fire.

The performances were set for July 7 and 8 in Whitney Hall. The orchestra says they are exploring the best options for the shows and that all ticket holders will be notified of any changes.

