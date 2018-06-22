Charitable organizations benefit from hotel renovation project

More than $50,000 in furnishings from the Marriott Louisville Downtown were made available to charitable organizations. (Photo source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the $35 million renovation of the Louisville Marriott Downtown continues there's a lot of furniture that needs a new home. That's why the hotel hosted a charitable giveaway day where new and gently used items were distributed to local organizations.

Over 70 items, worth $50,000 in total, were given away to those in need. The items include chairs, televisions, decor, tables, lamps, mirrors, picture frames, pillows, dressers and more.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Council members may get to read the full Explorer investigation report

+ Orchestra cancels Kentucky Center shows, seeking new venue

+ Dan Issel: NBA group moving forward despite co-founder's resignation

"We got together and we came up with a plan," said Bill Ebersole, the Marriott director of events, "'Why don't we give back to the community because some of this is actually brand new and in great shape.' So we came together with some of our community friends and so they are taking advantage of our largess I guess is the best way to say it."

After the giveaway was complete, anything left over was available to Marriott employees to take home.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.