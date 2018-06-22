Indiana company uses new technology to train people for active shooters

WAVE 3 News Reporter Rachael Krause tried on the gear used in the B Safe Tactical Training. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - The possibility of an active shooter inside a church, school or workplace has become the terrifying reality for millions of Americans.

B Safe Tactical Training, a new company out of Seymour, Indiana hopes to better train people to survive an active shooter situation by utilizing proven techniques with new technology.

"Drop the gun, d rop the gun," Carl Lamb shouted at his co-worker at B Safe Tactical Training.

Inside the room where they're training, the gunshots aren't real.

"You know, we try to make it as realistic as possible and see how they respond to it," Lamb said.

The trainer for the new company said he and his co-workers use fake weapons and audio of simulated shootings.

"In an active shooter situation, this is what you're going to hear," Lamb said. "It's going to be chaotic, you're going to see people running and hiding. You're going to hear them screaming."

Learning from this equipment, people will also actually feel it through either a vibration or shock from the equipment worn during the training.

"Rifles are semi-auto and full-auto. And if he shoots the vest, you can feel it. It's vibrating on the table there," Lamb said, pointing to the vests that will register the hit and count that people wear during training.

That jolt will simulate the pain of a gunshot or stab wound, a sharp reminder for people to quickly get to safety.

Their training and equipment aims to be as realistic as possible, to teach how to run, fight and survive a shooter.

"I've been a police officer for 30 years and I've never seen anything like it," Lamb said.

It has to be this real to prepare people how to get themselves and others out alive, he said.

The people going through the training learn quickly.

"The word they kept referring to is, 'It's an eye opener, it's an eye opener.' Again we hope they don't have to get exposed to a situation like that, but we feel they're better off now because of the training," Lamb said. "If you have this training in place and that scenario pops up in real life often you're going to react and go back to your training that you've had. If you don't have any training, you've got nothing to fall back on. You're just going to react to the situation at hand and you may not react appropriately."

Rates for hiring B Safe Tactical Training depend on the size of the group. Click or tap on the company's name at the beginning of this article for more information.

