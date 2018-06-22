Jeffersonville votes in favor of downtown elementary school

The city's Code Enforcement Board decided BP had reached the threshold for criminal activity, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. They announced it needs to shut down. But the store's attorney is planning to appeal in court.More >>
The city's Code Enforcement Board decided BP had reached the threshold for criminal activity, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. They announced it needs to shut down. But the store's attorney is planning to appeal in court.More >>
After more than a year of waiting, Louisville Metro Council members may get to see the full, unredacted report on the ongoing Explorer investigation next Wednesday.More >>
After more than a year of waiting, Louisville Metro Council members may get to see the full, unredacted report on the ongoing Explorer investigation next Wednesday.More >>
The battle for signatures ended in favor of the downtown school, with 4,344 signatures in favor of the project versus 1,605 signatures against it.More >>
The battle for signatures ended in favor of the downtown school, with 4,344 signatures in favor of the project versus 1,605 signatures against it.More >>
As the $35 million renovation of the Louisville Marriott Downtown continues there's a lot of furniture that needs a new home. That's why the hotel hosted a charitable giveaway day where new and gently used items were distributed to local organizations.More >>
As the $35 million renovation of the Louisville Marriott Downtown continues there's a lot of furniture that needs a new home. That's why the hotel hosted a charitable giveaway day where new and gently used items were distributed to local organizations.More >>
The Louisville Orchestra has announced that their upcoming film and concert performance of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban won't be held at the Kentucky Center.More >>
The Louisville Orchestra has announced that their upcoming film and concert performance of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban won't be held at the Kentucky Center.More >>