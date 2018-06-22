Jeffersonville votes in favor of downtown elementary school

A rendering of what the new elementary school would look like. (Source: GCCS)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Plans for an elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville will move forward, petition results indicated on Friday.

The battle for signatures ended in favor of the downtown school, with 4,344 signatures for the project versus 1,605 signatures against it, Clark County Clerk Susan Popp told the News and Tribune on Friday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Signature battle nearly complete, will determine downtown Jeffersonville elementary future

+ Maple Elementary educators eager as downtown elementary plans advance

+ $22 million renovations begin for 3 Greater Clark County schools

Petitions were collected from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday for sides both for and against the proposed elementary school. The side with the most signatures determined whether children would continue to be educated in downtown Jeffersonville.

The full results of the petitions can be viewed below in the Voter Registration Office Certificate:

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.