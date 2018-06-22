Home surveillance video captures Okolona burglary suspects

The two suspects are seen very clearly breaking into the house in the middle of the day. (Source: Marina Allgeier)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shocking home security footage from an Okolona house shows one of a homeowner's worst nightmares coming true in vivid detail.

Marina Allgeier said her security system probably saved her a lot of money and trouble.

Video captured by surveillance cameras shows a man and a woman approach a small garage window, run away and then come back.

Allgeier said this all happened Thursday around 9:45 a.m. in her neighborhood just behind Jefferson Mall.

Eventually, the man in the video propped the woman up through the window, and the two were able to get inside the house.

Allgeier said her security system alerted her and sounded an audible alarm.

"I think they would've taken a lot more or torn up a lot more had they not been in a big hurry," Allgeier said.

She added that's why she believes the two only got away with a pair of binoculars, a gun and some ammunition.

"I was more worried than anything about my dogs," Allgeier said. "My dogs are fine, nobody got hurt, the house wasn't torn up. But there's a complete and total feeling of violation."

Allgeier said police were dispatched to her house when the system detected a breach, but the suspects had already escaped.

"Don't try breaking into my house," Allgeier said. "It's not a good idea."

She has yet to get an update from police about the investigation.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said they are not able to release the police report because it has yet to go through the chain of command for review.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video should call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

