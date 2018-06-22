Mayor, CLOUT meet to discuss LMPD de-escalation tactics

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A faith-based group in Louisville, CLOUT, wants change in the Louisville Metro Police Department. So they went straight to Mayor Fischer.

Friday's meeting was to discuss the Louisville Metro Police Department; specifically, the LMPD's need to improve its de-escalation tactics -- especially those that relate to people with mental illness or drug abuse problems -- in order to improve public and officer safety alike, a statement from the group said.

Citizens of Louisville Organized and United Together (CLOUT) is a faith-based organization which gathers citizens each year to address serious community problems.

CLOUT said research conducted on the LMPD Professional Standards Unit's investigations over the past six years revealed that while training and policies related to use-of-force tactics exist, those policies and procedures are not included in those investigations.

Mayor Fischer told the group he needs another six weeks to review the issues.

"Needing another six weeks...to us it's really just a delay tactic, and we don't think the citizens of Louisville deserve a delay. We need answers, and we need them now as it relates to these particular issues," CLOUT Co-President Reginald Barnes said. "It's for the safety of our citizens as well as the safety of our police officers."

The Mayor's agreement to meet with CLOUT came after the group delivered 600 cards signed by citizens in the Louisville Metro. CLOUT said Friday's meeting was the first Mayor Fischer has agreed to in seven years.

