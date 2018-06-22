78,000 ladders sold at Home Depot, Lowe's recalled due to falling hazard

78,000 aluminum ladders are being recalled due to a falling hazard. (Source: WOIO)

Several ladders sold at Lowe's and Home Depot stores this past spring are being recalled as they may pose a falling hazard.

Werner Ladder is recalling 78,000 of it's aluminum ladders, which, according to the company, can break while in use.

The recall involves five Werner models, ranging from 13 to 26 feet.

The Pennsylvania-based company has already received one report of a ladder breaking while in use, which resulted in an injury.

Below are the model numbers and ladder sizes affected, which were sold at stores across the nation, including in Ohio:

