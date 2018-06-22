Shantel Lanerie, wife of jockey Corey Lanerie, dies at 42

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shantel Lanerie, the wife of Churchill Downs' 15-time champion jockey Corey Lanerie, died on Friday afternoon at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville following a battle with cancer. She was 42.

Shantel was known around the Churchill Downs racetrack for her delicious Cajun cooking and hospitality, and often cooked for family and friends.

“The Churchill Downs family is devastated by the sudden passing of Shantel Lanerie,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said. “This is a very sad day. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Corey, Brittlyn, family members and numerous friends as they endure this extremely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Earlier this year, Shantel was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer, and had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments. She was admitted to the hospital to treat a severe infection on Thursday and underwent emergency surgery that evening, a statement from Churchill Downs said.

She was one of 144 women who walked in the Survivors Parade on Kentucky Oaks Day. A video that told Shantel's story was shown throughout Churchill Downs, and jockeys wore pink "Fight With Shantel" bands around their legs on Oaks Day.

Shantel is survived by her 10-year-old daughter; her mother and father; her brother; and her mother and father-in-law.

