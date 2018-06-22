Students perform successful opening night of 'Newsies' despite fire

Floyd Central students had a successful opening night despite setbacks at the Kentucky Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Floyd Central High School teens practiced and practiced, but just a few days before their big show -- life threw them a curve ball.

But show must go on. Friday was opening night.

"We are going on for 'Newsies' in about seven minutes," Michael Lewis, one of the actors, said.

The cars and crowds kept coming. Students were performing a Disney, Tony-award-winning musical.

All shows sold out.

It had been scheduled to go on at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

That is until a fire broke out at the Center -- a massive, three-alarm fire. There were fire trucks, news crews, leaving downtown in a mess and leaving The Floyd Central High School performers without their stage.

"They were very upset, they were very worried," Jason Corralo said.

"The whole cast and crew was just devastated," Tesha Barbee said.

And that brings us back to Friday night, which became a sort of homecoming.

The same crowd who'd planned to flock to the Kentucky Center, flocked to the high school instead.

"It's a fabulous show," Barbee raved.

The performers and the crowd seemed thankful and just as eager as they waited for the curtain to go up.

"We still made it work," Lewis said.

The school was also selected as one of only 11 schools nationally that will perform at the annual Educational Theater Association's Thespian Festival in Nebraska.

Students will head there in a couple of days.

