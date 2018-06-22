Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Dixie Highway identified

The pedestrian who was hit by a car on Dixie Highway was killed. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man walking across Dixie Highway was hit by a car and killed in southwest Louisville on Friday night.

MetroSafe confirmed it happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Lower Hunters Trace.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the man died on the scene. On Saturday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as 46-year-old Brian Foley. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma.

Police said the Foley was not using a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver did stay on the scene. No charges are expected.

Emergency crews were still on the scene around midnight. The intersection was closed for several hours.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.