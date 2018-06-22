Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Dixie Highway near Lower Hunters Trace

The pedestrian who was hit by a car on Dixie Highway was killed. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man walking across Dixie Highway was hit by a car and killed in southwest Louisville on Friday night.

MetroSafe confirmed it happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Lower Hunters Trace.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, died on the scene.

Police said the man was not using a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver did stay and no charges are expected.

Emergency crews are still on the scene as of midnight. The intersection will remain closed for several hours.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

